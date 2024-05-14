Fijians urged to promote multiracial cooperation

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva

As Fijians commemorate the life of the late statesman, Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna, they have been reminded to share the learned leader’s vision of progress through multiracial cooperation.

In his address at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebration; Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka expressed admiration for the lessons learnt from the late statesman.

Rabuka says the late Chief of Fiji understood the necessity for a fair balance between the interests of the indigenous Fijians and other ethnic groups in Fiji.

“As a Fijian chief, he was deeply committed by his calling to the welfare of the indigenous of Fiji. But he recognized the descendants of the Girmitiya settlers also had legitimate rights and needs. In a speech he made to the Council of Chiefs in 1936, he outlined the thinking which guided him.”

Rabuka also commended Ratu Sukuna’s contribution towards the evolution of education in Fiji, which provided access to opportunities for every Fijian.

He expressed gratitude to the organizer, iTaukei Affairs Ministry, for the three-day Ratu Sukuna Day which entailed a lot of engagement for the young and old, relaying the life and achievements of the late Chief of Fiji.

Rabuka says it is important for the youth to absorb this information, as they gradually transition into adulthood, which transforms them into patriots in society.

The Prime Minister says Fijians should always celebrate the life of Ratu Sukuna, as he has sacrificed so much for himself and the people of Fiji.