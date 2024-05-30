ODPP sanctions charges against police officer

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against the police officer alleged to have raped a woman at the Valelevu Police single men’s barracks.

The accused has been charged with one count of rape contrary to section 207 (1) and (2) (a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The accused will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment of ensuring due processes are followed in relation to any report lodged against a police officer.

Raikaci says through an internal or crime investigation, an independent legal advice is sought from the ODPP with regards to a criminal matter.