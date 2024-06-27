Lautoka through to semi-final after seven-goal thriller

Sairusi Nalaubu scores Lautoka's second goal from the penalty spot

The Lautoka football team has booked the semi-final spot in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT after defeating Nadi 4-3 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Blues had to come from two-goal down to earn the maximum points.

The goal scoring sensation, Sairusi Nalaubu was in top form after scoring a hat-trick for Lautoka.

Sairusi Nalaubu [middle] being congratulated by team mates after scoring one of his goals

Nadi scored two quick goals in the first half through Shravan Sharma and Siotame Kubu for a 2-all scoreline at the breather.

Ilimotama Jese scored Lautoka’s fourth goal while Eneriko Matau pulled one back for Nadi in the second half for a 4-3 final scoreline.