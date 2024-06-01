Rapana's boot sees Raiders to golden point victory over Dolphins

[Source: NRL]

The right boot of Jordan Rapana secured the Raiders a 26-25 golden point victory over the Dolphins in a thrilling shootout at Kayo Stadium on Saturday night.

Rapana kicked the 88th minute winning field goal after earlier booting one to force golden point in the dying minutes of regular time.

Jamayne Isaako, who had kicked the Dolphins to a one-point advantage with eight to play, had four further field goal attempts in golden point – one of which went over but was ruled out due to an illegal blocker – while Rapana had one at the end of the first period of golden point that was waved away.

It was a chaotic finish to what was an entertaining and end-to-end contest in which the margin between the two sides was never more than six points.

Canberra had taken an 18-12 lead to the sheds and looked set to overcome the Dolphins in the final quarter after the hosts lost fullback Trai Fuller to a failed HIA, adding to the earlier injury to skipper Jesse Bromwich which meant he didn’t play beyond the fourth minute.

After Jeremy Marshall-King’s opener on nine minutes, Canberra replied with back-to-back tries from Xavier Savage, who jumped high to claim a bomb on the full, and Ata Mariota.

A diving finish from Jack Bostock and conversion from Isaako saw the Dolphins achieve parity again for a short time, before veteran second-rower Elliott Whitehead got over to give the visitors the lead again.

A goal-line scramble that was reviewed at length by the Bunker eventually ended in a try being awarded to Jake Averillo which locked scores at 18-apiece, but just before the hour mark Kaeo Weekes had the scoreboard attendant on their feet again with the seventh try of the game.

Kurt Donoghoe’s try in the corner which Isaako converted from the sideline squared scores with 11 to go, before field goals became the name of the game, with Isaako nailing his chance before Rapana replied and forced golden point, with the latter ultimately having the final laugh.