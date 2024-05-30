PSs told to stop working in silos

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has told the permanent secretaries to move away from the mentality of operating in silos.

While addressing the PSs during a pre-budget briefing this week, Rabuka stressed that sharing information across government is critical and the practice of two ministries entering into an agreement to share information should be removed.

Rabuka states that it is important to change ineffective systems from yesteryears.

He highlights that as permanent secretaries, all individuals must provide appropriate advice to their respective line ministers on how to improve systems and better align policies to the strategic priorities of the Government.



During the briefing, the Prime Minister and PSs had the opportunity to deliberate on the 2024-25 National Budget, highlighting that it should, among other important aspects, reflect government resources being directed to value-addition in the resource-based sectors.



The PM told the PSs that it is time to relook at the way they do things and implement “value-addition” processes in the resource-based sectors viz-a-viz agriculture, fisheries, forests and mineral resources, with effective participation of resource-owners.