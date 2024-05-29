Fiji braces for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal inundation

A trough of low pressure lies just East of Fiji and the associated cloud and rain will continue to affect the northern and eastern parts of the country until Saturday.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southwest of Fiji directs fresh to strong southeast winds over the country and moderate to heavy southwest swell over the southern waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says that as the trough of low pressure continues to linger over the northern and eastern parts of Fiji, it continues to bring overcast conditions with occasional rain over the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Lami-Suva-Nasinu-Nausori-Korovou-Rakiraki, Serua-Namosi-Naitasiri, the interior of Tailevu North and Ra over the next few days with isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls that can also be experienced especially over the Northern and Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

It says overcast and cloudy conditions can also be experienced elsewhere with isolated showers.

A cool and dry, moderate to fresh southeast wind flow will prevail over the Fiji group, bringing chilly and windy conditions.

Consequently a High pressure system to the far-southwest of Fiji is anticipated to bring strong southeast winds from tomorrow with average wind speeds of 46km/hr with gusts up to 56km/hr over the coastal and land areas of the Coral Coast-Navua-Suva-Rewa-Tailevu-Rakiraki, Southern Bua, Cakaudrove and Eastern Macuata Provinces, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups with sea conditions becoming rough.

Moderate to fresh southeast winds will prevail over other parts of the country that can be gusty at times with moderate to rough sea conditions.

In addition, a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters with Southeast winds of up to 30 knots with rough to very rough seas continuing to affect Fiji waters.

Also, a southerly moderate swell is generated over Fiji waters by the High pressure system becoming heavy from later tomorrow especially over the Southwest Viti Levu waters, Kadavu Passage, Southern Koro Sea, Central and Southern Lau waters.

As a result of these, coastal inundation or sea flooding is expected over the low lying Coastal areas of Southern Viti Levu [from Sigatoka to Navua to Suva], Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Beqa, Vatulele, Lomaiviti, Central and Southern Lau groups from later tomorrow until Saturday especially during high tides.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continuously monitor this weather phenomenon and update forecasts and warnings as necessary.