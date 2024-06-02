Gavoka highlights potential of community-centric tourism

[File Photo]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka highlighted the necessity for Fiji’s tourism industry to diversify and focus on offering diverse experiences that connect visitors with Fijian culture and communities.

He highlighted this during the Fiji Indigenous Business Council workshop.

Gavoka says there is a need to create and provide additional tourism products outside of the hotel experience.

Article continues after advertisement

The tourism minister has emphasized the potential of community-based tourism.

“People want to go out, whether it’s mountain trekking, village visits, kayaking, or whatever. That is where a lot of iTaukei can provide those types of products. And in tourism today, our role is to try and connect people to the needs of the industry. This is also an area that we could emulate in other sectors of the industry. But all in all, in tourism, we understand the strength of who we are.”

Gavoka highlighted that the true essence of Fiji’s tourism appeal lies in its people.

By focusing on community-based tourism, Fiji aims to enrich the visitor experience while fostering economic growth and cultural preservation.