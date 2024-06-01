Navua clinches second win in Fiji FACT

Jackson Wale celebrates after scoring Navua's first goal against Nasinu

Navua continued its winning form in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT emerging victorious against Nasinu, 2-0 in its second pool match at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side displayed beautiful one-two touches with determination, not giving Nasinu any chance at all to find the back of the net.

Navua opened its account in the first half through Jackson Wale, after Nasinu goalkeeper, Emori Ragata was well beaten.

Navua led 1-0 at half time.

Rahul Krishna increased the Reds lead after the breather as Navua gained more confidence and tried to score more goals but the final score remained 2-0.



The Navua players celebrate after Rahul Krishna’s goal against Nasinu

Navua will face Labasa at 4pm tomorrow while Nasinu will face Rewa at 2pm.

The second match of day two will see Lautoka against Nadroga, followed by Ba vs Nadi and the the final match at 7pm between hosts Labasa and Rewa at 7pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of all the matches on Mirchi FM.