Fiji FACT semi-finals confirmed

The Labasa football team has advanced to the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT semi-final after holding Navua nil-all at Subrail Park.

The semi-finals and the final will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa next weekend.

The first semi-final will be between Lautoka and hosts Labasa at 2pm while the Group B winners, Navua will take on Ba at 4:30pm next Saturday.

The final will be on Sunday at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7 BA 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 NADROGA 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 NADI 3 0 0 3 4 8 -4 0 POOL B NAVUA 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3 7 LABASA 3 1 2 0 2 0 +2 5 REWA 3 1 1 1 3 1 +2 4 NASINU 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0