Fiji escapes gutsy Ireland in thriller

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has won their second pool game, defeating Ireland 26-21 at the Madrid 7s.
Fiji opened the account through Joji Nasova, who sprinted and dived on the corner for a 7-0 lead two minutes in the game before our two-time Olympian, Jerry Tuwai dotted their second.
Ireland managed to score a try through Chay Mullins to narrow the deficit 14-7 at halftime.
Ireland came back stronger in the second half as they scored their second through Hugo Lenox before Viwa Naduvalo extended Fiji’s lead 21-14.
Spectacular end-to-end Fijian flair 🔥#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/YyKuz6q1xA
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 1, 2024
Just when Fiji thought they would win, Ireland’s Jordon Conroy scored to level the scores at 21-all at full time.
Fiji, however, emerged victorious as they scored first in the extra time to defeat Ireland 26-21.
Our side will take on South Africa in their last pool game at 1:49 tomorrow morning before the women’s side plays Ireland at 1.05.
You can watch it live on the FBC TV channel.