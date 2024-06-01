Fiji escapes gutsy Ireland in thriller

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has won their second pool game, defeating Ireland 26-21 at the Madrid 7s.

Fiji opened the account through Joji Nasova, who sprinted and dived on the corner for a 7-0 lead two minutes in the game before our two-time Olympian, Jerry Tuwai dotted their second.

Ireland managed to score a try through Chay Mullins to narrow the deficit 14-7 at halftime.

Ireland came back stronger in the second half as they scored their second through Hugo Lenox before Viwa Naduvalo extended Fiji’s lead 21-14.

Just when Fiji thought they would win, Ireland’s Jordon Conroy scored to level the scores at 21-all at full time.

Fiji, however, emerged victorious as they scored first in the extra time to defeat Ireland 26-21.

Our side will take on South Africa in their last pool game at 1:49 tomorrow morning before the women’s side plays Ireland at 1.05.

You can watch it live on the FBC TV channel.