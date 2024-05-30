Minister calls for pandemic accord

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says global effort is needed to create a Pandemic Agreement and make amendments to International Health Relations to effectively address future pandemics.

Dr Lalabalavu has urged WHO member states to keep pushing forward saying that the world is not where we wanted to be when this process began over two years ago.

He says that everyone has moved on with life after COVID, and the world is forgetting the lessons of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Supplied ]

“But another pandemic is a certainty. And we must continue the work we started to produce a pandemic agreement and amendments to the IHR centred on global solidarity and equity. With respecting national sovereignty for a world that is better prepared.”

WHO member states will take steps to improve pandemic preparedness by agreeing to changes to the International Health Regulations (2005) to prevent, control, and respond to the international spread of disease while avoiding unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.