Super Rugby Pacific

Go express yourselves: Byrne

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 2, 2024 12:54 pm

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne, expressed confidence in securing a victory in yesterday’s game, even though the score was tied 19-all at halftime.

Byrne remained unfazed, stating his belief that the players had untapped potential to deliver a strong performance in the second half.

“When we came in at halftime, we were feeling it, you know. The message was: We are feeling it, we have been training for it, so take it up, take it up a notch, and go express yourself”.

Byrne adds that the game yesterday has given them so much motivation, and they are looking forward to the quarterfinal.

He says that though the results were great, there is still room for improvement, which they will be working on this week.

The Drua will be meeting the Blues on Saturday at Eden Park in New Zealand.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.

