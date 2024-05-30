Urgency required for must-win game: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua need to instill urgency in their game if they want to secure a win against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says this has been a let-down for the Drua in some of their games this year, particularly in the breakdown.

“I think we need to be urgent to get to the breakdown and when we know we are going to be there. Sometimes the breakdowns occur because the game breaks down. I think we can be better there. The ones that were disappointing this year were the ones where we knew there were rucks but we were still slow to that.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.