NZ PM to hold talks with PM Rabuka

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, will have his first formal talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The NZ PM will travel to Niue and Fiji from the 4th to the 7th of this month as New Zealand continues to sharpen its focus and engagement in the Pacific.

Luxon says that Fiji is a critical partner for New Zealand as they navigate the increasingly choppy geostrategic waters ahead.

He adds that the partnership between the two countries is broader than most New Zealanders are aware of, from the close security cooperation to the business links and, of course, the shared love of rugby.

The Fiji leg of the trip will have a significant trade and economic focus.

He adds that Fiji is the biggest trading partner amongst Pacific Island countries, and there is plenty of scope to leverage even more economic opportunities for Kiwi and Fijian businesses.

This will be Luxon’s first visit to the region as Prime Minister.

He adds that they are committed to deeper and more comprehensive relationships in the region, and this visit is an opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s position as a trusted partner.