Lost John Lennon guitar sets record at auction

[Source: BBC]

A guitar used by John Lennon has become the most expensive Beatles instrument ever sold at auction.

The Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar was found in an attic after being presumed lost for more than 50 years, auctioneers said.

It sold for $2.9m (£2.3m) via a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

Lennon played the song You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away on the guitar in the 1965 film Help!

It was also used on recordings on the album of the same name.

The guitar was sold by rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia auction house, Julien’s Auctions, which has broken world records with the sale of Beatles memorabilia.

Previous sales include another of Lennon’s acoustic guitars, which sold for $2.4m (£1.9m) and Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum kit, which sold for $2.2m (£1.7m).

David Goodman, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, said the Framus was the most important Beatles guitar to ever come to market.

He said: “This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon’s enduring legacy.

“Today’s unprecedented sale is a testament to the timeless appeal and reverence of The Beatles’ music and John Lennon.”

