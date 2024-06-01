Government committed to inclusive education

The Government is committed to increasing access to tertiary education, particularly for women and people with disabilities.

Speaking during the opening of the new TSLS Office in Nadi Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad noted that currently, over 53 percent of those sponsored under Fiji Government Scholarships are female, with a graduation rate exceeding that number.

Professor Prasad says they are making significant strides towards achieving the sustainable development goal of quality education.

He reiterated that the government is dedicated to creating an inclusive educational environment that empowers women.

“Our innovative scholarship and study grant policies have increased access to tertiary education, particularly for girls and people with disabilities.”

Professor Prasad adds that they are also ensuring that they get value for money.

He adds that the government’s focus on education is seen as a key driver for national development, equipping the future workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the country’s growth.