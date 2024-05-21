Byrne backs Jacko

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne will next season pass the baton to Glen Jackson, someone he has known for over 20 years.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Byrne says the man they call ‘Jacko’ is a friend, mate, and a professional colleague he coached and now coaching with.

Byrne says it’s a great appointment because it’ll make sure the continuity of what they’ve started.

“With Jacko being here three years he knows the road that we’ve gone down that haven’t quite worked for us over the last three years, he won’t have to re-visit any of those and he’ll put his own mark on this team, I know he’ll do very well and also with me still being around I’ll be able to work with him, and we’ve got a good relationship that will also foster a good relationship for the Flying Fijians and Drua moving forward.”

Jackson was appointed as Byrne’s successor from next year after signing a three year deal with the Drua.

The Fijian Drua face Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.