Bye week helps Fijian Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are gearing up for the clash against the Hurricanes in Suva this week.

Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says the players were on a much-needed bye last week after seven weeks of high-intensity games against quality teams in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

“It’s been a hectic pre-season and obviously first half of the regular season. It’s been quite strenuous so a bye came at a great time. The boys were able to recharge their batteries. They have been back training since Saturday and they know the enormity of the task at hand. They are taking on a very good team.”

Hussein is calling on fans to come out in numbers to support the team as they take on the unbeaten Hurricanes, who currently sit at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific points standings.

The Fijian Drua will host the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7:05pm on Friday and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.