Business giant backs hometown team

[Source: Supplied]

Three weeks out from their first Skipper Cup match after 26 years, the Ba rugby side today sealed its biggest ever sponsorship deal with Vinod Patel.

The side will be known as Vinod Patel Ba for the next three years.

This is a huge boost for the Vilimoni Delasau coached team ahead of the Skipper Cup season.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Delasau says as a kid growing up in Ba in the 1970s and ‘80s, he used to visit the Vinod Patel shop.

He says Ba Rugby and Vinod Patel have been with him all his life and to get the backing from such a respected organization is like all the planets are aligned.

The former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians speedster further states that the financial injection from Vinod Patel means they’ll will be able to help players with their travel costs, which is a big barrier for those coming down from the highlands.

Ba faces defending Skipper Cup champions at the ANZ Stadium on February 24.