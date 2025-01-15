Buleki signs for Western Force

Adi Vani Buleki

Former Fijiana 7s standout and Olympian Adi Vani Buleki is set to make her mark in the 15-a-side game, signing with the Western Force for the 2025 Super Rugby Women’s season.

The 24-year-old takes with her a wealth of international experience, having represented Fiji at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she scored two tries and helped secure a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Western Force head coach Dylan Parsons says her athleticism and versatility as key assets that will enhance the team’s competitiveness in the upcoming season.

“She’s a power runner and she’s quick. She’s been on the sevens circuit for a number of years but she’s still only young and has untapped potential in 15s.”

Buleki, who also competed in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, has been a regular fixture in the Fiji sevens.

Now, she’s ready to test her skills in a new format of the game.

Known for her pace, power, and aerial ability, Buleki’s skill set is expected to add significant depth to the Force’s backline.

She will join the Force in Perth this month, where she’ll begin adapting to the demands of 15s rugby.