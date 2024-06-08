Brumbies book place in semi-final with Highlanders victory

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies are into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals after a 32-16 win over the Highlanders in Canberra.

They booked their place in the final four against the Blues after a second half surge.

The Highlanders put them under pressure early as they took a six-point lead before the break, only for the hosts to strike before and after the half.

Billy Pollard and Andy Muirhead got over for doubles as they scored three tries in eight minutes on either side of the break.

Noah Lolesio’s boot sealed the win, setting up a rematch of 2022’s semi-final on Friday.