Blues shut out Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The curtains have come down on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, after going down 5-36 to the Blues in their quarterfinal clash in Auckland.

The hosts were quick off the blocks, as captain Dalton Papali’i, halfback Finlay Christie and winger Caleb Clarke grabbed a try each.

Fly half Harry Plummer added seven points from the kicking tee to see the Blues lead 22-0 at halftime.

The Drua returned to the field with a vengeance as winger Selestino Ravutaumada sliced through the defence from halfway to score a scintillating individual try in the 43rd minute.

The Blues stopped the Drua’s momentum with a pushover try in the 63rd minute to replacement hooker Kurt Eklund from a rolling maul, extending their lead to 29-5.

The hosts then polished the win in style with a set piece move from the lineout, allowing Clarke to score his second try of the match in the 77th minute.