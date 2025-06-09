Big turnout expected for Skipper Cup finals

[ Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook ]

A lot of rugby fans from the western division are expected to be in Suva tomorrow for the Skipper Cup final.

Nadi will be featuring in the under 20 final while Malolo is going to take on Naitasiri for the senior men’s title.

Namosi and Suva supporters are also going to back their teams for the

Article continues after advertisement

Malolo manager, Semi Cabenalotu, is optimistic of a big support from their fans because the players are not only from the west.

“Our Malolo team is mainly made up of players from different districts in Nadroga and Navosa, some are from Malolo, we also have some players from Vanua Levu playing for us.”

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti is confident their fans will never disappoint them again as they’ve travelled with them even to Ba.

Meanwhile, the Nadi under 20 side hopes they won’t repeat their mistakes from last week against Ba.

Team manager, Viliame Tuidraki, says they need to fix and improve their defense.

He adds Ba really exposed them defensively in the semifinal last weekend.

The Under 20 final between Nadi and Naitasiri kicks off at 1pm.

The Suva and Namosi Subrail Marama final starts at 11am while the Skipper Cup final will begin at 3pm.

All three finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.