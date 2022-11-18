Barrett back at 12

[Photo Credit: Rugby Australia]

The All Blacks have named their best possible lineup for their last Test on tour against England this weekend.

Jordie Barrett is back in the 12 jersey with Rieko Ioane at outside centre which leaves David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown to provide cover from the bench.

Barrett has been in fine form at inside centre and another strong performance at Twickenham will give him a good chance of making the position his own at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Beauden Barrett will again start at fullback, with Richie Mo’unga remaining at flyhalf and Scott Barrett moving to blindside flanker.

England hosts the All Blacks at 6:30 am on Sunday.