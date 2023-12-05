Ratuniyarawa admits sex attacks

[Source: BBC]

A Barbarians rugby player has admitted sexually assaulting three women in a Cardiff city centre bar.

Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault at Revolution between October 31 and 1 November.

The Fiji international was named in the Barbarians’ squad to play against Wales at the Principality Stadium last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratuniyarawa, of The Orchard, Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, entered the pleas at Cardiff Crown Court.

A court previously heard the three attacks happened independently of each other and none of the victims knew Ratuniyarawa or each other.

Ruth Smith, defending Ratuniyarawa, asked for an extension to his already “stringent” bail conditions ahead of his sentencing on 9 January.

She said he and his family, which included his wife and four children, had strong residential ties to the UK and he would not pose a flight risk.

Ms Smith added said the assaults “arose out of primarily the consumption of alcohol”.

She added: “The defendant is the sole breadwinner for the family. He has various appointments in place in respect of securing financial stability for his family.”

The application for bail was accepted by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke and Ratuniyarawa’s cannot leave his house between 19:00-07:00 GMT and must report to Northampton police station every day.

He is also banned from coming into Wales, except for his sentencing hearing, and from contacting his victims in any way.

Ratuniyarawa was a forward for London Irish before the club filed for administration when it was suspended from the Premiership.

He was named in the Barbarians squad to play against Wales on 4 November before being charged.

The lock, who has also played for Northampton Saints and in France, was hoping his appearance for the invitational side would lead to a contract with a new club, but has since been forced to apply for benefits.

The Barbarians team brings together players from different clubs for several fixtures each year.

Ratuniyarawa denied two further charges of sexual assault relating to one of the women and prosecutors said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown.

Ratuniyarawa was also placed on the sex offenders register.