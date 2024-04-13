Baleinaloto magic saves Tailevu

A magical touch from Tailevu flyhalf Marika Baleinaloto saw them beat Nadi 22-17 in a Skipper Cup thriller at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu was trailing 15-17 with less than two minutes to play when Baleinaloto saw the space behind the Nadi backline and decided to go for a cross field kick which bounced perfectly for replacement winger Inoke Kana who dived over in the corner.

Nausori villager,Baleinaloto, was mobbed by teammates after the try which was converted from the side-line by fullback Emori Tadulala.

Tailevu’s other tries were scored by Semi Degei and Solomoni Drotini with a penalty from Tadulala.

Nadi captain Jolame Luvevou, who earlier copped a yellow card, scored and Baravi Talebula added another five together with a penalty from Navitalai Tuilawa.

In the ANZ Marama Championship match, Nadi thrashed Tailevu 66-5.

The Nadi Under-20 men defeated Tailevu 25-24.

In other Skipper Cup results, Suva beat Nadroga 31-22 to go to the top of the points standings, Naitasiri edged Namosi 27-26, Yasawa beat Lautoka 17-11 and Ba defeated Macuata 32-21.