Bai and Seruvakula to assist Raiwalui

From left: Senirusi Seruvakula, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui and Seremaia Bai

Three former Flying Fijians players will assist new Head Coach Simon Raiwalui for the Rugby World Cup in France this year.

Raiwalui announced his assistant coaches in a press conference at Rugby House today.

The Flying Fijians coach has roped in Seremaia Bai, former national prop Graham Dewes, and Senirusi Seruvakula as assistant coaches.

Also included is Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris.

Raiwalui has retained the services of former All Blacks inside center Daryl Gibson and Glen Jackson in his coaching team.