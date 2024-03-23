Baber takes up new role with FRU

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Former Fiji Men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber is the new Consultant National Program Manager for 7s rugby.

The Fiji Rugby Union announced the appointment in a statement, adding that Baber will oversee both the men’s and women’s national 7s programs.

The Welshman, who guided Fiji to its second Olympic 7s gold medal in 2021 will play a crucial role in ensuring a robust strategy is in place as the teams build up towards the Paris Olympics.

Baber says he feels honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to consult as the National Program Manager for 7s, adding he is very much aware of the tradition of excellence in men’s and women’s rugby sevens in Fiji and how much it means to the country.

He will work closely with Fiji Airways men’s coach, Osea Kolinisau and Fijiana mentor Saiasi Fuli to ensure both teams are well-prepared to compete at the highest level on the global stage.

Meanwhile the national 7s side is preparing for the next leg of the World Sevens Series, which is the Hong Kong 7s on April 5th-7th.