Army eyes redemption

After two consecutive losses in the Sukuna Bowl, the Army rugby team is determined to reclaim the coveted trophy from their Police rivals.

Army last held the title in 2021, but Police’s back-to-back victories have kept the tanoa in Nasova, even with last year’s match ending in a draw that favored the defending champions.

Army rugby manager Tupou Colati says their sights are set on one clear goal and that is bringing the Sukuna Bowl back to Delainabua.

“We have been preparing well throughout this year because our only goal is to take back the Tanoa this Saturday.”

He adds that despite being the underdogs in this year’s clash, they are ready for the challenge.

The team is drawing on the depth of experience in its roster, with many players coming from Suva rugby club competitions and several seasoned competitors from the Skipper Cup.

The main game for the 2024 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl will kick off at 3 pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.