Another two seasons for Habosi in Racing 92

Racing 92 winger Vinaya Habosi has extended his contract for another two seasons after delivering outstanding performances in the Top 14 this season.

This comes despite earlier reports from French media suggesting he was set to leave the Parisian club at the end of the season.

In December, French sports outlet L’Équipe confirmed that Habosi’s rumored departure was part of a broader restructuring of Racing 92’s backline.

The Fijian speedster joined Racing in 2022 after an impressive rookie season with the Fijian Drua, is in his third campaign with the French Top 14 side.

Habosi, known for his electrifying pace and elusive running, quickly became a fan favourite at Racing after making a seamless transition from Super Rugby to the Top 14.

