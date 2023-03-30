Angelo Smith in for Rebels

Angelo Smith.

Former Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith has been named in the Melbourne Rebels side for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Smith was part of the Rebels’ squad that met the Drua during their pre-season clash in Nadi.

He is also the former classmate of Drua locks Chris Minimbi.

Smith and Minimbi were part of Marist Under-18 Deans team in 2018.

The Rebels has also recalled Wallabies pair Reece Hodge and Andrew Kellaway for this match.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before this, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will face the Rebels at 1.05pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.