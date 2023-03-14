All set For Marist 7s

[Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]

Part of the requirements by organizers of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is for all players and officials to have valid photo ID’s.

Before only the Under 21 players were required to have valid photo ID’s.

Marist 7s Tournament Director Koli Korovulavula says this is also part of helping team managers prepare for bigger tournaments and who knows one of them may manage the national side in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

Korovulavula adds the tournament will start early on Thursday.

“The gates will open at 6am the first game is around at 7:30 because we having early sunlight we thought we might as well start using it so we starting off with the U21 and women’s rugby and then Friday kicks off the men’s program.”



[Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]

Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says it should be another exciting three days of top 7s rugby action.

“A new format, new exciting times, new surprises and who knows maybe a new champion, we also welcome back the Fiji team and we will give the Fiji team our full support at this tournament, we also welcome again the New Caledonia team coming to Fiji again after a very long time.”



[Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]

The Marist 7s will kick off on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.