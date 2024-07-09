All Blacks have depth: Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians are excited ahead of their Test with the All Blacks next week in San Diego, USA.

Coach Mick Byrne says Georgia really tested them which is a positive for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The national coach believes the All Blacks did well on the weekend against a determined England outfit.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Byrne says they can’t match the All Blacks squad depth but Fiji will not hold back in San Diego.

“I was very impressed with England they took it to the All Blacks and were defensively strong but the All Blacks is a quality side and held on, they deserve victory, we know there are some talented players there, when a team can afford to have Beauden Barrett come off the bench we know they got plenty of depth in the squad and they’re a good side.”

Fiji takes on the All Blacks next Saturday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Sports World Fiji Under 20 plays Argentina at midnight tonight.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.