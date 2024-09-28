All Blacks down Wallabies in Wellington after strong second half

[Source: Wallabies/Facebook]

The All Blacks have powered clear for a 33-13 victory over the Wallabies to claim a Bledisloe cup sweep.

The Wallabies started fast as they opened the scoring for a 10-5 lead after Fraser McReight’s early try.

However, the All Blacks’ back three were influential as tries to Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Sevu Reece gave them a six point at the break.

From here, it was all the Kiwis as they controlled the second half, with Clarke’s second sealing the win.

It caps off an emotional night for the All Blacks as Sam Cane celebrated his 100th Test with a win.

The Wallabies spoke of their intent to start fast and back it up early with a brilliant display of Rugby.

A great blindside break from Andrew Kellaway nearly produced the opening try, with Jake Gordon unable to regather the game.

Their relenting pressure eventually delivered the opening try as Fraser McReight dived over from close in the seventh minute.

The All Blacks responded in the 16th minute as a break from Anton LIenert-Brown put Sevu Reece over in the corner.

Noah Lolesio’s penalty from the kick off extended Australia’s lead, only for a solo effort from Will Jordan giving the All Blacks a 12-10 lead just after the first quarter.

The Australians continued to press the All Blacks with a physical style of Rugby, allowing Lolesio to add another penalty before the break.

However, the All Blacks struck before the break through Caleb Clarke for a 19-13 half-time lead.

This inspired the Kiwis as they continued to press as the Australian defence held tough to start the second half.

The All Blacks found a way through in the 55th minute through Tamaiti Williams as the prop burrowed his way over.

Clarke’s second extended the lead ten minutes later with a powerful burst set up by replacement Damian McKenzie.

The Wallabies kept fighting for a response but couldn’t find as way through the Kiwis defence as they sent Cane off in style