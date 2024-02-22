All Blacks 7s star back

[File Photo]

The All Blacks Sevens will welcome back one of their stars in Vancouver, Canada this weekend.

Just like Fiji Airways Men’s 7s captain Napolioni Bolaca, Andrew Knewstubb makes a long-awaited return after nearly two years on the sidelines with injury.

The man known as ‘Stubby’ by teammates played less than 20 games of sevens for New Zealand in almost four years.

He ruptured his ACL in his left knee at the 2022 Singapore 7s but just as he was about to return from that injury, in March last year, he did it again

After two years of rehab and setbacks, Knewstubb returns to Vancouver.

Speaking to World Rugby he says seeing his name on that teamsheet was, in some ways, better than being selected the first time around.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s take on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20 am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24 pm before facing Argentina at 10:33 am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.