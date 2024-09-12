AFL Fiji prepares for Pacific Cup

[Source: AFL Fiji/ Facebook]

Preparations are currently underway for the national AFL Under-17 Men’s and Women’s as they gear up for the Pacific Cup that will be held in Australia in November.

Suva coach Jolame Bera says a trial was held was week where they selected their side for the tournament, and is happy with how their training has been coming along so far.

He says they have been focusing their skills set over the past days, and believes they have enough time to prepare for the tournament.

“Working on our skills, since it’s a new sport. So we’re not too worried about, we’re okay with our fitness, but we’re still working on our skills level. So we’ll just mold that up as we get ready for our Pacific Cup.”

The teams include a mixture of players from rugby clubs and secondary schools around Suva, with a handful from Namosi and Lautoka.