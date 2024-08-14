ACS reflects on potential showdown with Dawasamu

As Adi Cakobau School prepares for the Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy semifinals, is cautious yet hopeful about the possibility of facing Dawasamu again in the final.

ACS with Fijian Drua rep, Noelani Baselala will face Bucalevu Secondary School in the second semifinal of the Under-18 grade.

Media Officer Ravuama Latilevu knows of the challenges ahead.

“I know if we are to face Dawasamu, we have already defeated them in the Eastern Zone finals. But last year, we also defeated them, and they went on to win the Raluve Trophy at the end of the competition.”

Latilevu has emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and the support of the ACS community.

Meanwhile, Dawasamu Secondary School will play in the first semi-final against Natabua High School.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of these games on FBC Sports.