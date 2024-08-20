ACS excited for Natabua clash

Adi Cakobau School is gearing up for an exciting clash against Natabua High School in the Raluve Under 18 final.

Adding a special twist to this showdown is the potential reunion between the ACS girls and their former teammate, Frances Tuva, who now stars for Natabua.

Tuva was injured in the first three minutes of their semifinal win over defending champions, Dawasamu Secondary School last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

According to ACS media personnel Ravuama Latilevu, the ACS girls are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet Tuva on the field.

“The girls will be looking forward to it, and I know that all we have been doing, especially in the Cokes, we have always been supporting Tuva. So, for the girls to meet her again in the final, which is something they will look forward to, and I know that they will give their very best.”

He adds that ACS is more determined than ever to put forth their best effort in the final.

The Finals of the 2024 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans Trophy will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of all the games on FBC Sports.