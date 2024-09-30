7 home games in 2025 for Fijian Drua

The 2025 Super Rugby season will see the Fijian Drua hosting some of rugby’s biggest teams on home soil for the first time, including the Brumbies, defending champions Blues, and former champions Crusaders.

This marks a major milestone for the Drua, as they also welcome the return of the Chiefs after a two-year absence. Other sides like the Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, and Western Force will also visit Fiji, promising an action-packed season for local fans.

In 2025, the Drua will participate in 14 regular-season matches, featuring 11 round-robin games and three additional rivalry clashes. Themed rounds will add excitement to the season, with highlights including the Kids Round in Week 5, the ANZAC Weekend in Round 11, and the Culture Round in Week 3.

Article continues after advertisement

The season will culminate in a six-team finals series as the Drua look to improve on their 2024 quarterfinal appearance.

The Drua will kick off their 2025 campaign at home on February 15 against the Brumbies at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium. They will then embark on two away games against the Hurricanes in New Zealand on February 22 and the Waratahs in Sydney on February 28, before returning to Fiji to host the Chiefs in Lautoka on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Other key fixtures include hosting the Crusaders in Suva on April 5, followed by a rematch with the Waratahs in Lautoka on April 19, after their dramatic golden-point win in 2024. The Drua will also take on Moana Pasifika in the Clash of the Pacific on April 26, before finishing their regular season with three home matches in a row, including a Friday night thriller against the Blues in Suva on May 9, and their last home game in Lautoka against the Western Force on May 17.

The season finale for the Drua will be an away clash against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on May 31, as the team looks to make another deep run in the competition.