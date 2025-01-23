31 Drua players for warm up match

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will use 31 players for its first-ever showdown against Rugby Football Club Los Angeles.

Of the 31 players, 25 have been capped for the Flying Fijians and will appear for the home team in this historic between a Super Rugby side and a US Major League Rugby team.

New signings, Ponipate Loganimasi, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu and Peni Ravai will wear the Drua jumper for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Glen Jackson is expected to start with Haereiti Hetet, co-captain Tevita Ikanivere and Samu Tawake in the front row.

Mesake Vocevoce will likely partner Leone Rotuisolia in the second row while Joseva Tamani gets a chance to impress at blindside flanker with Kitione Salawa at openside and Elia Canakaivata at number eight.

Simi Kuruvoli is set to start the match at scrumhalf partnering Caleb Muntz at flyhalf.

Loganimasi and Karawalevu should get the nod on the wings, with Kemu Valetini and Iosefo Masi in the centres.

Young Isikeli Rabitu will likely start the match at fullback.

All players are looking to impress the Drua coaching staff in this important trial to stake their claim for a match day 23 spot when the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off on 15 February.

The match will kick off at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka and will air live and exclusively on FBC Sports.