Waqa’s unfinished dream: A World Cup journey in the making

Adi Sokula Waqa (right) [Source: NRL in Fiji/Facebook]

At just 23 years old, Adi Sokula Waqa has already lived the dream many young female rugby league players aspire for, wearing the Fiji Bulikula jersey and representing the country.

But for the Lomaiviti native, that dream isn’t finished.

She’s now on a quiet but determined mission, to earn her place once again, this time for the biggest stage of all, the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Waqa’s journey to the national side began in the most unexpected way, not on a field, but on a university campus.

In her first year at the University of the South Pacific, she stumbled across a flyer calling for players to join the USP Raiders.

Something about it called to her so she took a chance.

That one decision changed everything.

She soon caught the eye of national selectors, and in 2023, she was named in the Bulikula squad for the Pacific Championship in Papua New Guinea.

“Ever since I started, the goal was to represent Fiji, but the main focus was to make it to the World Cup squad. So that’s my main focus right now, just to improve on my fitness and stuff like that.”

While representing her country was always her dream, Waqa says the ultimate goal has been to play at a World Cup, and she’s determined to make that a reality.

The former Dudley High School student also made the national side to the Pacific Games two years ago.

The 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be held in Australia.

