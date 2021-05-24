Home

Titans key forward benched for Rooster’s clash

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 4:07 pm
David Fifita [Source: Fox Sports]

Titans forward David Fifita has a slim chance of playing the Roosters in Townsville tomorrow as he battles a rib cartilage injury.

Fifita has been named on the bench again but will require further treatment this week after copping another knock against the Warriors last week.

He could start with Kevin Proctor who has a shoulder injury in some doubt to play.

Meanwhile, week one of the NRL finals starts tonight with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights faces the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

