Times and venues for NRL finals confirmed

The National Rugby League has confirmed the times and venues for weeks two and three of the NRL Telstra Premiership 2021 Finals Series.

Week two of the finals series will begin with the clash between Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters on Friday at 9.50pm.

It will be followed on Saturday by the clash between Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels also at 9.50pm.

Both matches will be played at BB Print Stadium in Mackay.

South Sydney Rabbitohs and minor premiers Melbourne Storm will host Preliminary Finals matches in Week three at Suncorp Stadium.