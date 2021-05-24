Storm demolish Sea Eagles in week one NRL finals

Fiji Bati centre Isaac Lumelume’s opening try gave Storm the much-needed advantage as the Melbourne-based side walked away with the 40-12 win over Manly.

A loose ball from Manly’s Jerry Evans in the opening minute, scooped by Brandon Smith, with a beautiful pass to Lumelume to finish it off with a try.

Melbourne’s fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen scored a double with Justin Olam, Kenneath Bromwich, and Christian Welch bagging a try each.

The Storm has now booked themselves a ticket to the preliminary final.

Two games will be held today with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow the Knights faces the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.