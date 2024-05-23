Silktails pushes on

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says consistency is an issue for them in the Jersey Flegg Cup this season.

However, players turn up every week giving their best for the team.

Naiqama says it’s disappointing to see results not going their way, but they want the fans and supporters to know they’ll never stop trying.

“It’s been a tough initiation for our boys, the results have not gone our way but I said week after week that it’s not the lack of effort, the boys are deploying themselves. But there are periods of games where we are really good and other periods where we are not so great.”

He adds they had a much-needed break last week after 10 rounds of intense competition, but they picked up where they left off on Monday to prepare for this week’s game.

The Silktails play Newcastle on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.