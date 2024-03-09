Silktails primed for game day after intense preseason

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says there’s a lot of excitement in camp as they near game time after a lengthy preseason.

The team is getting ready for their first-ever match in the Jersey Flegg Cup this afternoon, following three seasons in the Ron Massey Cup.

Naiqama says that they’ve prepared thoroughly for this under-21 premier competition and are eager to take on their first opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji Bati captain adds that his squad is fit and eager to give their all in the first round.

They will clash with the West Tigers at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE action exclusively on FBC 2 channel.