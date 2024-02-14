Silktails and FNRL Academy in curtain raiser

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will play in the curtain raiser for the historic NRL pre-season match between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights next weekend.

The Silktails will take on the Fiji National Rugby League Academy team.

Coach Wes Naiqama says this is a great opportunity for both sides.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is great for the local academy boys. I know that Wise Kativerata has been doing a lot of work on the ground for the last eight months going around Fiji and recruiting those players. For them it means they will get some great game time but for us as well it’s the start of our season which is very important.”

Naiqama adds the game will be an opportune time for the players to gauge how far they have come after their 13 weeks of preparation before they compete in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition in New South Wales.

The Storm play Knights next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.