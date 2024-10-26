Shum-Cottrell continues family legacy

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula rep, Anastacia Shum-Cottrell, is the third member of her family to represent Fiji in rugby league under the coaching of Joe Dakuitoga.

The 23-year-old, who plays for the Rabbitohs in the NSWRL Women’s Premiership, has been named on the bench for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against the Cook Islands at HFC Stadium in Suva.

She joins brother Tevita Cottrell and brother-in-law Isaac Lumelume as a Fijian international.

Cottrell, who also played for the Rabbitohs, represented the Bati in 2016, while Lumulume played two Tests in 2019 and was a member of Fiji’s World Cup squad in 2022 under Dakuitoga.



Shum-Cottrell was born and raised in Australia but will be representing Namosi after an emotional reunion with family members she hadn’t seen for almost a decade.

She says her family came to visit her on Thursday, and she hasn’t seen them for nine years.

Amid the emotional homecoming, Shum-Cottrell says playing in Suva is an exciting prospect, and she is ready for the clash with the Moana.

Tonight she’ll line up against her South Sydney Rabbitohs teammate Kiana Takairangi, who will captain the Cook Islands in her fifth Test for the Pacific nation.

The Bulikula will face Cook Islands at 6 p.m. before the Vodafone Fiji Bati faces the Cooks at 8.10 p.m.

You can watch the games live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, at 4 p.m., the Fiji residents host Samoa residents.