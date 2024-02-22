Saifiti twins grateful for opportunity

The Saifiti twins, Daniel and Jacob

Three Fijians are part of the Newcastle Knights side in the country for the NRL pre-season clash against Melbourne Storm.

The Saifiti twins, Daniel and Jacob are in the match day squad while Laitia Moceidreke is one of the reserves.

Jacob Saifiti will start the match and Daniel is going to come off the bench.

Daniel says it’ll be a memorable moment running out on home soil.

“I’ve never played here and I’ve missed the last couple of World Cups so I’ve never been here for footy but I’ve played for Fiji three or four times but I’ve never played here so it’s exciting, Jacob’s played here before in 2017 when he went to the World Cup so, we got our families here so a lot of people coming to the game”.

Jacob Saifiti believes the time is right as well to have this game in Fiji.

‘Just unearthing some talent obviously, there’s a lot of skill here in Fiji I’ve seen it first-hand all my cousins passing the footy around you know I think this is a good stepping stone in the right direction in terms of bringing rugby league to Fiji and obviously brining some Fijians over to the NRL’.

The Knights are here with a star-studded team including electrifying talents such as Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, and Bradman Best.

Tui Kamikamica, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant will run out for Melbourne Storm.

In last week’s pre-season match, the Knights thrashed Sharks 44-18 and Storm lost 12-24 to the Bulldogs.

The two sides will clash at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 2:45pm.

In a curtain raiser, the Kaiviti Silktails play FNRL Academy at 12:30pm.