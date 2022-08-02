Rugby with a purpose for Southern Zone schools

More than 20 schools are part of this year’s Fiji Secondary School Southern Zone Deans competition.

A few new comers have joined including Naitasiri Secondary School, William Cross College and Lami High School.

President Timoci Vosailagi says they want to unearth the hidden talents within the zone and go one-up in the nationals.

He says this year it’s more just about being competitive.

“Sports as you know will it remove non-communicable diseases that we have. This particular generation going forward, we want them to be healthy, to be fit that will translate into the classroom.”

The second round will kick-off this weekend at the Suva Grammar School ground with tickets being sold for $5.

Its girls competition, the Raluve will also being this weekend.